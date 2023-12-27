Sweat EXT at Ponce City Market.

Sweat EXT just opened its first studio outside of Los Angles at Ponce City Market. It offers an infrared heated fitness fusion studio blending Pilates, barre, yoga, and high-intensity interval training elements into a transformative 45-minute workout. For more information, visit swt-ext.com.

If you want early childhood education for your children, Big Blue Marble Academy has announced four new children centers in metro Atlanta, including Dallas, Marietta, Woodstock, and Dunwoody. By utilizing research-based early learning theory and best practices for playful engagement, BBMA provides a unique global curriculum for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. There’s also summer camp, before school, and after-school care for children ages 5 to 12. Visit bbmacademy.com for more details.

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting has opened a brand-new office in Northeast Atlanta. The company helps match local job seekers in the community with new employment opportunities. This local franchise is owned by husband-and-wife team Nasser Nammari and Aysha Abdullatif. For more information, check out spherion.com.

A new location of Squeeze Massage is now open at 1197 Peachtree St. in Midtown Atlanta, Guest can use the Squeeze app and website to book, set personalized preferences, pay, tip, rate, and review. The personalization continues with each massage tailored to the customer’s liking including pressure, music, lighting, and more. Each massage includes the guests’ choice of deep tissue, heat therapy, aromatherapy, and percussion therapy. Visit squeezemassage.com for more information.

Central Bark has expanded its facility in Brookhaven.

Central Bark at 1940 Briarwood Court in Brookhaven has officially expanded to double its size and capacity. Central Bark offers many services for your puppies, from doggy daycare to grooming and training. Visit centralbarkusa.com for more information.

The Heinsch House, now open in East Atlanta Village, blurs the line between family and work by combining both under the same roof offering coworking spaces for working mothers while the little ones are being taken care of in the same building. Check it out at heinschhouse.com.

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has joined international law firm McDermott Will & Emery as a litigation partner. Find out more at mwe.com.

The NOW Massage in West Midtown.

The NOW Massage has just opened its new location in West Midtown at 1055 Howell Mill Road. This new boutique is the third Atlanta-area location in addition to Buckhead and Roswell. Deep tissue, cupping, scalp renewal, and gua sha are some of the massages on the menu. For more information, please visit thenowmassage.com.

JJ’s Flower Shop has opened its second location in Dunwoody at the Ashford Lane shopping district, 4500 Olde Perimeter Way. The boutique features a large selection of fresh-cut flowers, dried flowers, wrapped bouquets, custom arrangements and plenty of gift ideas. Find out more at jjsflowershop.com.

GoodVet has announced its expansion in Atlanta with the opening of its new Toco Hills practice offering wellness and preventative services, diagnostics, routine and advanced surgery, and urgent care. Visit goodvets.com for more information.