Fans traveling to Atlanta for the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will have a full schedule of activities that will kick off well before No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State face off.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host its annual Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium, the night before the game on Friday, Dec. 29. The Georgia Aquarium is offering fans an opportunity to see thousands of aquatic animals while being surrounded by fellow football fanatics. The event runs from 5-9 p.m. and will include a pep rally beginning at 7 p.m. featuring each team’s cheerleaders, mascots, and pep bands.

Long regarded as the official kickoff for game day, The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade Presented by Lions Clubs International spreads football festivity throughout Downtown Atlanta. This free event will travel around Centennial Olympic Park leading the way to FanFest at the Georgia World Congress Center. The parade will feature floats, classic cars, cheerleaders, mascots and award-winning marching bands. The parade begins at the corner of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Baker Street in Downtown at 8 a.m. on Dec. 30.

A four-hour game day celebration of college football, The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl FanFest Built by The Home Depot, serves as the ultimate pregame family destination. Serving up food, interactive games, entertainment, official limited-merchandise, giveaways and more, FanFest is the ideal opening act before you head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for kickoff. Beginning at 8 a.m. and located in the Georgia World Congress Center, Hall C, the event will be highlighted by a massive pep rally with both team’s official bands and cheerleaders.

No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State will then square off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 30, at noon and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.