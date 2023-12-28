The new Roberts Drive bridge has opened to vehicular traffic. (GDOT)

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced today, Dec. 28, that the new Roberts Drive bridge has officially opened.

Work remains on the Pitts Road and Kimball Bridge Road GA 400 bridge replacement projects, according to a GDOT Facebook post.

The Pitts Road bridge closed to traffic on June 12. The new bridge is anticipated to open on April 25, 2024.

These projects were moved forward as part of the phased delivery of planned GA 400 Express Lanes. The three bridges were over 50 years old and near the end of their life, according to GDOT. The new taller, wider bridges will accommodate the future express lanes.

Both the Roberts Drive and Pitts Road bridges will have a raised profile to allow for a 12-foot, multi-use path on the south side, a sidewalk on the north side, and interior barrier walls on both the north and south sides separating pedestrians from travel lanes, GDOT said on a project website.

Sandy Springs entered into an agreement with the state agency for bridge aesthetics including city branding.