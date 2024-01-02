Parents have until Feb. 29 to file for a hardship transfer for their child to attend another Fulton County elementary, middle, or high school.

The transfer or transfer renewal requests will be completed using an online form on the FCS website, according to a press release. Hard copy applications are only required for medical transfers which require a medical provider’s signatures and documentation.

The deadline is by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 29, 2024, with no extensions or exceptions granted. Requests must be postmarked or received by that date and time. School system employees with children receiving an employee hardship request must also renew by that date and time.

The deadline applies to parents and students seeking a hardship transfer for curriculum differences, medical reasons, childcare situations, or employees’ children.

For those schools participating in open enrollment, a separate transfer process will be announced in early May that allows students to move to a school with available space.

Contact the Fulton County Schools’ Student Assignment Office at 470-254-5550 or visit the FCS Hardship Transfer webpage for information.