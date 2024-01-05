The APS Posse Scholars were honored at an event on Jan. 4 at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. (Courtesy APS)

Thirteen Atlanta Public Schools seniors have been named Posse Scholars, receiving four-year, full-tuition scholarships for post-secondary studies from the Posse Foundation

The scholars collectively represent over $3 million dollars in scholarships earned. The Posse Foundation identifies, recruits, and trains students with the extraordinary potential to become leaders in every field. The scholarship recipients are: 

  • Adriana Claudio, North Atlanta, College of Wooster
  • Niya Colbert, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Texas A&M University
  • Sanai Conoly, Charles Drew Charter, Brandeis University
  • Minnah Dunlap, Maynard Jackson, Bard College
  • Isla Edwards, Charles Drew Charter, Brandeis University
  • Imani Johnson, Midtown, Bard College
  • Stella Maximuk, Midtown, George Washington University
  • Luke McCullough, North Atlanta, Boston University
  • Joseph Muche, Midtown, George Washington
  • Shemaiah Perry, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Brandeis University
  • Shelby Terry, North Atlanta, Brandeis University
  • Caydence Walker, Coretta Scott King YWLA, College of Wooster
  • Eamon Walsh, Midtown, George Washington University

These scholars join a pool of just nearly 1,000 scholarship recipients nationwide, selected this year, from a pool of close to 20,000 nominees.

