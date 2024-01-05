Thirteen Atlanta Public Schools seniors have been named Posse Scholars, receiving four-year, full-tuition scholarships for post-secondary studies from the Posse Foundation.
The scholars collectively represent over $3 million dollars in scholarships earned. The Posse Foundation identifies, recruits, and trains students with the extraordinary potential to become leaders in every field. The scholarship recipients are:
- Adriana Claudio, North Atlanta, College of Wooster
- Niya Colbert, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Texas A&M University
- Sanai Conoly, Charles Drew Charter, Brandeis University
- Minnah Dunlap, Maynard Jackson, Bard College
- Isla Edwards, Charles Drew Charter, Brandeis University
- Imani Johnson, Midtown, Bard College
- Stella Maximuk, Midtown, George Washington University
- Luke McCullough, North Atlanta, Boston University
- Joseph Muche, Midtown, George Washington
- Shemaiah Perry, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Brandeis University
- Shelby Terry, North Atlanta, Brandeis University
- Caydence Walker, Coretta Scott King YWLA, College of Wooster
- Eamon Walsh, Midtown, George Washington University
These scholars join a pool of just nearly 1,000 scholarship recipients nationwide, selected this year, from a pool of close to 20,000 nominees.