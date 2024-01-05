The APS Posse Scholars were honored at an event on Jan. 4 at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. (Courtesy APS)

Thirteen Atlanta Public Schools seniors have been named Posse Scholars, receiving four-year, full-tuition scholarships for post-secondary studies from the Posse Foundation.

The scholars collectively represent over $3 million dollars in scholarships earned. The Posse Foundation identifies, recruits, and trains students with the extraordinary potential to become leaders in every field. The scholarship recipients are:

Adriana Claudio, North Atlanta, College of Wooster

Niya Colbert, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Texas A&M University

Sanai Conoly, Charles Drew Charter, Brandeis University

Minnah Dunlap, Maynard Jackson, Bard College

Isla Edwards, Charles Drew Charter, Brandeis University

Imani Johnson, Midtown, Bard College

Stella Maximuk, Midtown, George Washington University

Luke McCullough, North Atlanta, Boston University

Joseph Muche, Midtown, George Washington

Shemaiah Perry, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Brandeis University

Shelby Terry, North Atlanta, Brandeis University

Caydence Walker, Coretta Scott King YWLA, College of Wooster

Eamon Walsh, Midtown, George Washington University

These scholars join a pool of just nearly 1,000 scholarship recipients nationwide, selected this year, from a pool of close to 20,000 nominees.