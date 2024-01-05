Not everyone desires the busy atmosphere and crowded spaces of large cities. A significant portion of Americans (31%) express a preference for living in the suburbs, while only 16% favor urban areas and 24% prefer rural communities. Small cities offer distinct advantages for those who appreciate more space, closer-knit communities, and shorter commutes. However, living in these smaller urban areas also entails certain trade-offs, such as limited dining options or shorter business hours.

Affordability is one of the major benefits of residing in a small city. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the monthly cost of living for a family consisting of two parents and two children is $6,517 in Hanford, California, compared to over double that amount at $13,252 in San Francisco.

However, not all small cities are created equal. Which ones stand out from the rest? To determine this, WalletHub analyzed over 1,300 U.S. cities with populations ranging from 25,000 to 100,000 using 45 key indicators of livability. These indicators encompass aspects such as housing costs, quality of the school system, and the number of restaurants per capita.

WalletHub’s latest study focuses on identifying the best small cities to live in Georgia. The study evaluated various factors, including affordability, school quality, and restaurant availability, to determine the rankings.

To see the complete report and discover how other small cities ranked, please visit WalletHub’s Best Small Cities to Live in Georgia.

Georgia’s Best Smallest Cities:

PercentileCityTotal ScoreAffordabilityEconomic HealthEducation/HealthQuality of LifeHealth
1Albany, GA40.41131126613204541303
1East Point, GA43.2111471182103411821310
2Stonecrest, GA45.3110721026113413161221
2LaGrange, GA45.3710791086125511221271
4Hinesville, GA47.589191244124910061071
5Valdosta, GA48.111162129812441971110
8Carrollton, GA49.65963103912593661185
9Chamblee, GA49.7387353512349921156
9Rome, GA49.84927118412851771194
13Statesboro, GA51119011631202266958
18Dalton, GA52.3464995912971721123
19Mableton, GA52.4440911788831283343
20Stockbridge, GA52.6370810411199517657
21Douglasville, GA52.870286912053281141
26Dunwoody, GA54.014449661056736994
29Tucker, GA54.3658641111202781221
31Warner Robins, GA54.8153660611067381000
32Newnan, GA54.9659624010034781201
43Martinez, GA56.8610910787311256199
48Gainesville, GA57.5610001111121196796
55Lawrenceville, GA58.541205902106363380
59Milton, GA59.11285658931290368
64Smyrna, GA60.1477558814493516
68Johns Creek, GA60.48851018905971359
70Roswell, GA61165251973234706
76Evans, GA62.045543675815199
77Kennesaw, GA62.26582831830105239
78Marietta, GA62.45106251789824719
78Canton, GA62.4887847827311201
83Peachtree City, GA63.28273266597557158
91Duluth, GA65.016399396478116
95Alpharetta, GA66.32634989670584
98Woodstock, GA67.352393264120091
WalletHub’s Ranking of GA’s best smallest cities

Mackenzie Sutton is a contributor to What's Your ATL?