Five Iron Golf will officially tee off in Atlanta this month with the opening of the brand’s 23rd domestic location.

The Midtown location will be the first of its kind in the state, featuring 13 custom-built TrackMan golf simulators as well as a full food and beverage menu in the 16,000-square-foot space located at Tower Square, 675 W Peachtree St. NW.

Five Iron’s golf simulators will offer the ability to practice and play regardless of the weather, while leveraging tour-level technology and multiple high-speed cameras to capture every angle of the golf swing.

Players of all skill levels can tee off at Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and nearly 200 other world-renowned courses seven days a week. A PGA TOUR Superstore will offer the latest equipment to fit every swing.

The location will also offer amenities such as bag storage and locker rooms complete with showers and towel service. Golfers can purchase a Five Iron membership allowing for consistent access to its premium facilities, complimentary daily hitting, and discounts on golf lessons, club fitting, food, beverage, and more. Members also have access to member-only events, tournaments and training.

For a limited time, the Atlanta location now offers a Founding Membership, including 25% off the first three months, a yearly $100 credit, one free swing evaluation, a Founding Member bag tag and included membership benefits.

In addition to membership opportunities, Five Iron Golf hosts the larger indoor league in the country. Atlanta golfers can participate on four-person teams to compete weekly on different courses using a variety of formats to accumulate points throughout the season against a local and national leaderboard. Entry into the winter season, beginning on Feb. 26, will include a chance to win a stay and play package at the famed Casa de Campo Resort in the Dominican Republic.

Beyond golf, the venue offers multi-sport simulators for soccer, dodgeball, and bowling, along with classic games like shuffleboard, air hockey, and pool. Local artist Aesek’s vibrant murals will also add a distinctive touch to the space.

Guests can enjoy a selection of shareable, pizzas, handhelds, and sliders, with highlights including 5i Loaded Pub Chips (queso, BBQ pulled pork, white cheddar, pico, guacamole, pub chips), Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza, Butchers Blend Smashburger Sliders (brisket, sirloin, chuck blend, shredded lettuce, sharp cheddar, pub sauce, potato roll) and more.

A full bar is available as well, with signature cocktails playing off classic beverages for the course and professional golfers such as the Transfusion (odka, grape juice, ginger ale, lime juice, lime), John Daly (vodka, lemonade, iced tea, simple syrup, lemon), The Looper (Dewar’s 12yr, lemonade, Martinelli sparkling cider) and more.

Explore memberships, hours, leagues, and more at fiveirongolf.com/atlanta-midtown-fm/.