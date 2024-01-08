The Atlanta Falcons announced the termination of head coach Arthur Smith late Sunday, following a meeting with team Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank and CEO Rich McKay in Atlanta. This decision came hours after the Falcons concluded their 2023 season with a 48-17 loss in New Orleans.

Smith, who assumed the head coaching role on Jan. 15, 2021, led the Falcons for three seasons, with the team finishing each season with a 7-10 record, culminating in an overall record of 21-30 under his leadership.

In a statement, Blank expressed the difficulty of the decision, acknowledging Smith’s contribution to the team’s culture but noting the need for better on-field results. “Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good,” Blank said. “We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. However, the results on the field have not met our expectations.”

In a press release, the Falcons said they have initiated the process to find a new head coach. The search will be spearheaded by Blank and McKay, with input from General Manager Terry Fontenot and other key members of Blank’s Atlanta Falcons and AMB Sports and Entertainment organizations. The team has not set a deadline for appointing a new head coach.

Blank and McKay are scheduled to address the media at 4 p.m. on Mon., Jan. 8 regarding the coaching change and the search for Smith’s successor.