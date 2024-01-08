The 2024 General Assembly session got off to a slow start under the Gold Dome Monday.

With Democratic and Republican leaders already have been chosen last year at the start of the two-year legislative term, there were no leadership elections. Rep. Jon Burns, R-Newington, began his second year as Georgia House speaker, while GOP Lt. Gov. Burt Jones did the same as presiding officer of the state Senate.

The two legislative chambers were content with passing resolutions formally notifying Gov. Brian Kemp that the General Assembly is in session and scheduling a joint session for Thursday to hear Kemp deliver his annual State of the State address.

Despite the relative lack of activity on Monday, the 40-day session is expected to pick up quickly. Lawmakers will be anxious to complete their business as soon as possible so they can get out of the campaign trail in this election year. All 236 seats in the legislature will be on the ballot in November, and candidate qualifying is set for early March.

Easter comes early this year – on March 31 – giving legislative leaders another reason to move forward at a fast pace.

The governor’s State of the State message will be his second of the 2024 session’s opening week. Kemp is scheduled to headline Wednesday morning’s Eggs and Issues breakfast sponsored by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, being held this year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.