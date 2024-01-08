Credit: Supplied image

Totes to Tots Inc. is hosting its 22nd annual backpack and suitcase drive for foster children in Georgia this month. More than 10,000 foster children in Georgia, from infants to teenagers, shuffle their belongings from home to home in garbage bags due to frequent relocations. Totes to Tots aims to change this by giving every foster child in Georgia a brand new tote, along with other essential items.

In 2002, Georgia Cancer Specialists learned about the plight of Georgia’s foster children from the story of one of its employees whose foster child arrived with all of his personal possessions stuffed in a garbage bag.

Garbage bags can unintentionally send children a message about their importance, leaving children to feel de-valued and disposable. Having a decent traveling case or overnight bag to carry a child’s belongings may seem small, but these totes can give children dignity and respect in situations out of their control.

Since 2002 Totes to Tots has now collected and distributed more than 80,000

supportive care items. Totes to Tots partners with Georgia Department of Human Services (DFCS) to distribute the bags throughout every county in Georgia.

Donations of new, age-appropriate, backpacks, rolling suitcases, duffel bags, diaper bags and supportive care items will be accepted on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Georgia Cancer Specialists Northside Hospital Administrative Annex, located at 1835 Savoy Drive Atlanta, GA 30341.

Supportive care items include: travel size hygiene kits, socks, baby socks, books, journals for teens, night lights and small flashlights.