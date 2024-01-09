Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, shown taking her oath of office, will begin serving her final term as mayor (Photo: Paul Ward Photography).

Dunwoody swore in its mayor and three council members at its Jan. 8 City Council meeting, with the group pledging to continue to support public safety, economic development and infrastructure improvements.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick, a Dunwoody resident, swore in Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and council members John Heneghan, Joe Seconder and Stacey Harris. In elections last year, Harris and Seconder defeated their challengers, while Deutsch and Heneghan ran unopposed.

After the swearing-in ceremonies, the council, with little discussion, elected Tom Lambert as its mayor pro tempore. Heneghan had previously served in that role.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick swears in John Heneghan (left), Stacey Harris (middle) and Joe Seconder (right) to four-year terms (Photo: Paul Ward Photography).

The newly sworn-in members promised to continue fulfilling the mission that the city’s founding members envisioned when Dunwoody was incorporated 15 years ago.

“We are going to continue to move Dunwoody forward and focus on public safety and economic development,” Deutsch said. “I love Dunwoody and I’m excited for the future.”

Harris echoed that sentiment, saying, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Dunwoody, and I look forward to the next four years.”

In other action, the council swore in Dunwoody’s newest police officer, DeMario Tinsley, and heard from Dunwoody Assistant Police Chief Mike Carlson about the continuation of a contract for the city’s license plate reader with Flock Safety. He said the city was able to negotiate the same price as previous years, despite the initial increase that had been quoted.

“This five-year contract with Flock Safety will lock in the current price of both types of License Plate Readers at their current rate for the entire five-year period,” read a memo submitted to the council. “As a result, we will save $33,500 in the first year of the contract and $167,500 over the five-year period.”

City Manager Eric Linton also discussed his manager report, including an increase in road rage incidents reported by the police in the past few months. He also talked about upcoming events, including the city’s Martin Luther King day of service on Jan. 15 and Lemonade Days, which will be held April 17-21.