“Aladdin the Musical” is a colorful trip down memory lane for those who cherished the animated movie. (Photo: Brave Public Relations).

Adapting an animated masterpiece like “Aladdin” from the screen to the stage seems like it would be a daunting, even impossible mission. But Disney’s “Aladdin the Musical” exceeded expectations with a dazzling display of special effects, superb choreography, and memorable performances.

Full disclosure – having watched the animated version of “Aladdin” dozens of times with my children, I know every line, every song, and every plot twist. I had my doubts that a theatrical production could hold a candle to that cinematic gem. How could you recapture the Prince Ali introduction, with an entourage that includes an army of soldiers carrying plates of glittering coins and scores of camels, elephants and peacocks parading down the avenue? With added lyrics and well-choreographed song and dance, the cast made that reveal as fun on the stage as it was on the screen.

The musical, which debuted at the Fox Theatre Jan. 9, has a stellar cast, including Marcus M. Martin as the genie and Adi Roy as Aladdin. Senzel Ahmady as Jasmine is everything you want in a princess – the hair, the costumes, and the voice that blends beautifully with Roy’s and that of the ensemble cast. But Martin, with his Robin Williams-caliber vocal range and intricate dance moves, is a delight in every scene.

Even the absence of the cartoon monkey, Abu, didn’t seem to matter as Aladdin’s pals, Babak (Jake Letts), Omar (Nathan Levy) and Kassim (Colt Prattles) filled in the comedic gap nicely. In addition, Jafar’s wise-cracking parrot Iago in the animated version becomes a wise-cracking human sidekick with the same shrill, sneering tone as the one Gilbert Gottfried perfected in the 1992 movie.

Along with the classic songs that are so beloved by “Aladdin” fans (“Arabian Nights,” “One Jump Ahead,” “Friends Like Me,” “Prince Ali,” and “A Whole New World”), the addition of songs like “Proud of Your Boy” and “These Palace Walls” blend in seamlessly and offer complexity to Aladdin and Jasmine’s characters.

Not only is the choreography and the acting tight and well-paced, but the ever-changing scenery and the elaborate costumes offer a dazzling display of glitter and some sleight-of-hand. The musical team that created the production – Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin – and the orchestra, led by conductor James Dodgson, is in a word, amazing.

In all, not only did the play hit all the elements that made the movie so spectacular, but it sparked forgotten memories and created new ones.

“Aladdin the Musical” is playing through Sunday Jan. 14 at the Fox Theatre. There are limited tickets available for every performance except Sunday, which is sold out, according to the Fox’s website.