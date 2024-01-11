Police Chief Billy Grogan (Photo: City of Dunwoody)

Billy Grogan, Dunwoody’s first and only police chief since the city was founded, is retiring effective June 1.

Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton announced Grogan’s retirement in a press release on Jan. 11.

“Chief Grogan started the Dunwoody Police Department from scratch and built one of the top law enforcement agencies in the state and nation,” Linton said. “I’m grateful for the high standards he set and the leadership and commitment he showed every day. I will miss Chief Grogan professionally and personally, but I’m confident that he has set the department on a course for continued excellence.”

Grogan’s tenure was marked by many successes but has also seen controversy regarding his handling of allegations that one of his top officers, Lt. Fidel Espinoza, demanded nude photos and sexual favors in exchange for lucrative off-duty jobs.

Several officers, including former officers Austin Handle and Brian Bolden, who were dismissed for alleged job-related offenses, are pursuing litigation against the city. Another former officer, Byan Castellanos, has filed a lawsuit against Espinoza, who resigned in 2020 after the claims surfaced.

Austin Handle said he was “relieved” by Grogan’s resignation and said the change in leadership will “open an opportunity for a new chapter in the Dunwoody Police Department’s leadership.”

“I hope this change paves a new way forward for transparency and accountability,” Handle said.

Throughout his career, Grogan has been “an inspiration to law enforcement officers across the country,” the release said. “He has published numerous law enforcement articles, as well as two books on law enforcement’s use of social media. Chief Grogan also hosts a website called ‘Top Cop Leadership,’ which provides valuable informational resources and consulting for those preparing for and serving as a police chief.”

Grogan has also participated in a variety of community programs including Coffee with a Cop, Polar Plunge, National Night Out, and Read Across America. He has served in leadership roles with various non-profit organizations including I Care Atlanta, Special Olympics Georgia, and Convoy of Care.

Grogan began his law enforcement career in 1981 with the Marietta Police Department, where he rose to the rank of deputy chief. He was named police chief for the newly formed city of Dunwoody in 2008 and has remained at the helm ever since.

In 2023, he was named Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

“I have had the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated and professional individuals within the law enforcement community while in Dunwoody,” Grogan said in a statement released by the city. “Their steadfast commitment to serving this community has set an unwavering standard for excellence, making the Dunwoody Police Department a source of immense pride for our community. I am excited about what lies ahead for me but, at the same time, I’m sad about closing this chapter of my life.”

Grogan holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s of public administration from Kennesaw State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange, and the Senior Management Institute for Policing at the Police Executive Research Forum.

“One of the main reasons Dunwoody became a city was to improve public safety in our community, and Chief Grogan embraced this challenge from day one,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “He built a department that exceeded expectations and prioritized community policing. We’ve been so lucky to have his leadership and are so grateful for his service.”

The city did not comment about Grogan’s replacement, but in recent months, Assistant Police Chief Mike Carlson often has been representing the department at Dunwoody City Council meetings.

The release did not discuss Grogan’s next career move. Rough Draft has reached out to Grogan for further comment.