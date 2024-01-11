Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Oranges, grapefruit, apples, cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potatoes, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster, butternut, pumpkin, and acorn squash, sunchokes, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, ginger, turmeric, carrots, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, cabbages, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms like oyster and lion’s mane, herbs, breads, jams, pastries, GF treats, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, apple cider, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, vinegars, hot sauce, pastas, spice blends, nut butters, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Broccolini Risotto from Community Farmers Markets.

Broccolini Risotto Recipe:

Ingredients:

5 oz Oyster Mushrooms

1 bunch and 1 bag of broccolini

1 quart Lamb Bone Broth

½ bulb garlic, 6-8 cloves

½ bunch of parsley

5-6 cups of water

Salt and pepper

3-ish cups of arborio rice

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

A dash of nutmeg

2 tbsp olive oil and butter

1 onion, chopped small

1.5 cups parmesan cheese, freshly grated

Directions:

Chop all of your fresh ingredients: onions, parsley, garlic, mushrooms, and broccolini. While chopping, heat 2 medium stock pots over medium heat. Add olive oil and butter to one and your stock, water, and some salt and pepper to the other. Add your onion, mushrooms, and broccolini stems to the stock pot with oil and butter and saute until soft. Then add your parsley, garlic, and arborio rice. Mix until well combined and toasted slightly. Start to slowly add your stock about 2 ladles or ½ cup at a time, stirring continuously until the rice absorbs all of the liquid. Then add more stock until the liquid is gone and rice is al dente, but soft. Add the broccolini florets, chopped small, white wine vinegar, nutmeg, and parmesan cheese and stir to bring it all together. Garnish with herbs or more cheese and enjoy!

Spicy Sweet Potato and Carrot Soup from Community Farmers Markets.

Spicy Sweet Potato and Carrot Soup Recipe:

Ingredients:

Variety pack dehydrated mushrooms, nettle, and astragalus (1 cup)

Carrots (roughly 2 cups)

Garnett sweet potatoes & murasaki (japanese) sweet potatoes (peeled, roughly 3 cups)

Turmeric (2” nub)

Ginger (peeled, 2” nub)

Garlic (5 peeled whole garlic cloves, minimum)

Gochuchang “kimchi chili paste” (2-3 TB)

Ghee (2-3 TB)

Full fat coconut milk (2-3 cups)

Water

Salt

Directions:

Chop sweet potatoes and carrots into equal sizes and throw into a deep pot. At the same time, you’re going to make a mushroom broth, so into the same pot, add mushrooms, then garlic, ginger, and turmeric. Add a generous couple pinches of salt, then cover with water until 2 inches of the water is above the ingredients. Boil in high until potatoes and carrots are soft. Use an immersion blender to smooth out ingredients or you can use a stationary blender (allow to cool off steam before adding into this blender). Stir thoroughly, then on low heat, add in gochuchang, ghee, and add in coconut milk until the soup’s thickness is to your liking and stir until ingredients are evenly mixed. You can always add in more water at a time if the soup is too thick. Salt to taste and enjoy!

The recipes for Broccolini Risotto and Spicy Sweet Potato and Carrot Soup can also be found on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.