Guests can come eye-to-eyes with the hunting, burrowing and weaving world of spiders in the new special exhibit, “Spiders — From Fear to Fascination” this February at the Fernbank Museum.

Opening Feb. 10, 2024, the special exhibit will feature over 250 live and preserved

spider specimens, from the venomous Black Window to the huge Huntsman spider. Visitors will be able to virtually journey through the exhibit with the complementary “Spiders Augmented Reality” app to watch spiders come to life by scanning markers found within the exhibit.

“Spiders evoke a combination of curiosity and horror, fear and fascination alike. The “Spiders — From Fear to Fascination” exhibit is extraordinary as it makes spiders accessible and appealing, while still presenting the most up-to-date research and understanding of their biology,” said Linda S. Rayor, Cornell University, scientific consultant, exhibit manager of live animals, and President of the American Arachnological Society.

“There is no other exhibit on spiders which has ever captured the magic of spiders so well. With stunning displays, interesting displays using live and preserved spiders, and charming games that illustrate how spiders live, this is an experience that will appeal to anyone who has wondered what spiders are doing.”

This exhibit will be included with General Admission at Fernbank from Feb. 10 to May 5, 2024. For more information, visit fernbankmuseum.org/Spiders