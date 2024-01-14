Join the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance (GOCA) for the 2024 “Shaken, Not Stirred Gala” on Saturday, March 9 at the Georgia Aquarium. The elegant evening supports GOCA’s ovarian cancer patient outreach programs, education initiatives and awareness efforts across the state.

“We look forward to bringing the Shaken, Not Stirred Gala back to the Georgia Aquarium this year and expanding our celebration to include even more of the community with special ticket options for ovarian cancer survivors and young professionals,” said Doug Barron, GOCA’s executive director. “The funds raised during this special night help us reach women across Georgia with lifesaving information about the risks and symptoms of ovarian cancer that can lead to early detection.”

The gala will feature dining prepared by Les Dames d’Escoffier, specialty cocktails, casino games, live and silent auctions and entertainment from the Celebrity All Star Band. Attire is black tie-optional, and festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. Sponsorships, tables and individual tickets are available to purchase at gaovariancancer.org/events.

Learn more and purchase tickets at gaovariancancer.org or call 404-255-1337.