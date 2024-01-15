Teri Lee Credit: Supplied photo

Atlanta Housing’s Search Selection Committee announced that it has nominated its current chief operations officer, Terri Lee, for the position of chief executive officer of the city department.

Lee was chosen by the committee after an extensive search that began in October.

According to the committee, the nationwide search produced over 50 strong candidates, which included CEOs and presidents (former and current) of large public housing organizations, non-profits and private development companies.

The selection crew ultimately found Lee to be the most qualified and well-suited candidate of the bunch, based on a number of qualities such as leadership, real estate development experience, operational experience, as well as a genuine commitment to serving Atlanta residents.

“As a member of the AH CEO Search Committee, I’m pleased that our exhaustive search process has resulted in the recommendation of Terri Lee as the sole finalist for this position,” said Atlanta Housing Board Chair Larry Stewart in a press release. “Terri has demonstrated during her tenure at the City of Atlanta, Atlanta Housing, and advocacy in the public housing community that she’s prepared to lead our organization to meet and expand upon Mayor Dicken’s commitment to housing affordability in Atlanta.”

In addition being Atlanta Housing’s COO since 2020, Lee’s background includes serving as Atlanta’s first chief housing officer from 2018 to 2020, where she developed the One Atlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan, as well as oversaw the distribution of over $11 million in COVID-19 emergency relief aid to local residents.

Prior to Atlanta, Lee also served in Housing and Development roles in the City of Jackson, Mississippi.

“I want to thank Mayor Dickens, the Search Committee and Atlanta Housing’s Board of Commissioners for their selection of me as the finalist to serve as the next president and chief executive officer of Atlanta Housing,” Lee said in a statement. “I am excited to lead the transformative efforts of Atlanta Housing as we aggressively seek to provide more affordable housing for our residents.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, whose goal is to build and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units over an eight year span, says that Lee is more than qualified for the role.

“Terri Lee is an exceptional leader with a long and distinguished career in affordable housing. Her extensive knowledge of housing policy, operations, and a deep connection to residents and love for Atlanta make her the right person at the right time to lead Atlanta Housing,” Dickens said in a statement.