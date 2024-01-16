Anne Fauver, who represented District 6 on the Atlanta City Council from 2002-2010, has died. (City of Atlanta)

Anne Fauver, who served two terms on the Atlanta City Council and was a “trailblazer” for LGBTQ elected officials, has died.

Fauver, a lesbian, represented District 6 for two terms, from 2002 through 2010. She succeeded Cathy Woolard, who was elected to the city council in 1997 and was the first openly gay elected official in Georgia. Fauver was the second openly gay person elected to the council.

Fauver, a Realtor, announced in 2009 she was not seeking a third term. Alex Wan, who is also openly gay, was elected to District 6 in 2010.

The Atlanta City Council issued a written statement on Jan. 16 saying Fauver was a “cherished member of our Council, District 6, and the Morningside neighborhood.”

“She was a trailblazer who helped pave the way for LGBTQIA+ elected officials,” the statement said.

“Her dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to her communities led to a consummate constituent service, legislation to create a new ethics code for City officials, and the discovery of revenue sources to avoid layoffs within the City of Atlanta,” the statement said.

“Beyond her professional accomplishments, Anne’s spirit was endearing to her colleagues and friends alike. She leaves an indelible mark on those privileged to work alongside her.”

Mayor Andre Dickens praised Fauver for her leadership in passing legislation to extend benefits to registered domestic partners of city employees, long before marriage equality was legalized.

“Her efforts also led to groundbreaking legislation that established equity in the City’s employee pension programs making Atlanta the first municipality in Georgia to extend these benefits to registered domestic partners,” he said in a written statement.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” he said.