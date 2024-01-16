Credit: Image courtesy of WABE

Atlanta-based radio station WABE recently announced that its original music series, SOUNDS LIKE ATL, is set to return for its second season beginning on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The 13-episode, multi-platform show will feature a variety of intimate, “unplugged-style” musical performances with local artists, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with each guest.

Among the genre-spanning, Atlanta-area musicians set to appear on the upcoming season include Alto Moon (pop), The Pussywillows (indie rock), Jasmine Janai (R&B), Ben Trickey (country), OKCello (jazz), Angelica Hairston (classical), Diom (hip Hop) and more.

“Atlanta has always been the place for music that breaks boundaries and defies genres,” said Alison Hashimoto, senior vice president of WABE Studios. “Our goal with Season 2 of WABE SOUNDS LIKE ATL is to highlight the diversity of expression coming out of our community and connect audiences – locally and globally — with the musicians who contribute to Atlanta’s reputation as one of the world’s creative capitals.”

The series will air on WABE TV (PBS-30) every Saturday at 10 p.m., from Jan. 27 through March 9, 2024.

The program will also be available nationwide on WABE.org, PBS Passport and WABE’s YouTube channel, in addition to podcast platforms.

“We want everyone who experiences SOUNDS LIKE ATL – whether on TV or radio or pod — to walk away with an appreciation and understanding of why Atlanta’s impact on music could never be recreated by another city,” said Hashimoto.

To kick off the new season of SOUNDS LIKE ATL, WABE Studios (the production arm of WABE and the creator of the series) will be hosting a live performance event at the High Museum of Art on Jan. 26.

Scheduled to perform at the upcoming event are Kodie Shane (Atlanta rapper), Hero the Band (alt-rock and R&B) and Adan Bean (spoken-word artist).

Tickets for the live show can be purchased online here.