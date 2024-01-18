Via the BronzeLens Film Festival, Director Ava DuVernay is scheduled to give a Q&A on Jan. 18 about her upcoming film ‘Origin.’ (Via BronzeLens Film Festival)

Director Ava DuVernay is scheduled to hold a Q&A tonight, Jan. 18, about her upcoming film ‘Origin.’

The Q&A is hosted by the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) in collaboration with the BronzeLens Film Festival. Rose Scott from WABE’s “Closer Look” will moderate the talk.

DuVernay is well-known for her feature film “Selma,” which is based on the 1965 voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery. “Origin” is inspired by journalist Isabel Wilkerson’s 2020 book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” following the author’s journey to get the book published. The film stars Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Wilkerson, along with Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Audra McDonald and more.

The Q&A is virtual and will be hosted over Zoom. Registration is free and can be completed online.