Fire Station 15 on 10th Street in Midtown Atlanta. (Courtesy Google Maps)

A Midtown fire station is set to get a mixed-use makeover that would incorporate affordable housing.

The Atlanta Urban Development Corporation (AUD) officially kicked off its first project—the redevelopment of Fire Station 15 in Midtown. The project would transform the 10th Street property into a mixed-use site that incorporates affordable and market-rate housing atop a modern fire station.

AUD announced the release of a Request for Qualifications for Atlanta’s Fire Station 15, located at 170 10th St NE, intended to identify a development partner with the “experience and vision to successfully execute the project,” according to a press release.

“AUD envisions the development of an inclusive community that addresses the housing needs of Midtown while enhancing the quality of fire and emergency services for surrounding communities,” the press released continued.

“This project is another important milestone in our efforts to leverage Atlanta’s public land assets to provide needed affordable housing,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “The Midtown Fire Station redevelopment allows the City to move forward with two critical projects at the same time—fully renovate Fire Station 15 and substantially increase Midtown’s affordable housing portfolio. This is efficient government at work, while saving tax dollars in the process.”

The RFQ is live now on the AUD website (atlurbdevco.com), and developers have until March 4 to submit proposals.

“This project will lay out a blueprint for repurposing underutilized public land to deliver multiple public benefits at once – including deeply, permanently affordable housing,” AUD CEO John Majors said.