Democratic state lawmakers are trying to keep former President Donald Trump’s name off of all Georgia ballots.

More than a dozen Democrats have signed a House Resolution filed by state Rep. Roger Bruce (D-Atlanta) challenging Trump’s election eligibility under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

“Our Constitution calls for people to be loyal to the country,” Bruce said. “If you’re not, then you should not be in positions of leadership. And his actions on Jan. 6 were clearly not in the best interest of the country. His actions by calling our Secretary of State and asking him to find votes, basically asking him to break the law.”

State Rep. Roger Bruce (D-Atlanta) is challenging Trump’s election eligibility under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. He filed the resolution on Jan. 18, 2024. Credit: Roger Bruce

The resolution urges “the Secretary of State to keep Donald Trump off any and all ballots related to the nomination of candidates for or election to the Office of President of the United States as he is disqualified from holding office pursuant to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment…”

Bruce’s resolution does not have the effect of law if passed, but another state lawmaker is filing a separate House bill on the same grounds.

Rep. Derrick Jackson (D-Tyrone) said he wants to make sure Trump is legally disqualified from holding office.

“Jan. 6, 2021, is the prime motivator,” Jackson, who served 22 years as a U.S. Navy officer, said. “The purpose of my bill is to fulfill the oath that we take to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, whether foreign or domestic. As a retired military officer and Georgia state representative currently serving in my fourth term as a state representative, this is a way to honor my oath.”

With the General Assembly out of session this week due to budget hearings, neither bill has an assigned number.

Recently, Georgia joined over a dozen states fighting to keep Trump on the ballot in Colorado as Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr sided with fellow Republicans in the legal brief to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This story comes to Rough Draft via a media partnership with GPB News.