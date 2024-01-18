Fani Willis (File)

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee has scheduled a Feb. 15 hearing to discuss accusations that District Attorney Fani Willis was involved in a romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired to assist with the racketeering and conspiracy case accusing Donald Trump of illegally orchestrating a multi-state attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

According to McAfee’s court order issued on Thursday, Willis is also required to respond formally by Feb. 2 to charges made by former Trump campaign aide Michael Roman, who was among 19 co-defendants indicted in August by a Fulton grand jury in the presidential election interference probe.

On Sunday, Willis defended at a church service her decision to pay Nathan Wade several hundred thousand dollars to serve as special counsel in the landmark case against the former president, former members of Trump’s inner circle, and other allies.

Last week, Roman’s lawyer filed court documents claiming that Willis and Wade have traveled together on lavish vacations and were romantically linked.

Roman is seeking Willis’ removal from prosecuting the felony case against Trump and his remaining 14 co-defendants on the grounds that she violated the ethics rules for conflict of interest by hiring Wade.

Tihs story comes to Rough Draft via a media partnership with Georgia Recorder.