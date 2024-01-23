Corrine A Lindo has been named the city of Atlanta’s new municipal clerk. (Courtesy City of Atlanta)

The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously at its Jan. 22 meeting to appoint Corrine A. Lindo as the city’s new municipal clerk. She replaces Foris Webb III, who retired in April 2023.

“The position of municipal clerk is instrumental in ensuring the efficient functioning, record-keeping, and communication between the government and residents of our city,” District 5 Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari said in a statement. “We extend our congratulations and support to Ms. Lindo as she undertakes this vital role within our government.”

Lindo, who worked as a legislative research and policy analyst before becoming the council deputy staff director in 2022, has a host of new duties, including managing the legislative and research policy analyst and assisting the council staff director with daily operations and logistics. She will also serve as the city’s election superintendent, overseeing referendums and candidate qualifying periods.

In her role as clerk, Lindo will oversee the verification process of signatures collected by opponents hoping to get a referendum on the ballot to stop the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, also known as “Cop City.”

More than 100,000 signature petitions were scanned and put online, but the future of the referendum is in limbo awaiting guidance from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Lindo transitions into the role with a wealth of experience in city government affairs after serving the newly formed City of Johns Creek as a project assistant and deputy city clerk from 2006 to 2017 respectively.

She started her career in public service under several mayors for the City of New York holding policy and special advisor roles from 1994 to 2006.