Coach Shawn Cahill (Riverwood Raiders)

Riverwood International Charter School’s Shawn Cahill has been elevated to the position of head football coach for the Raiders after serving in an interim position for the 2023 season.

Cahill joined Riverwood’s faculty in 2022 as a PE/Health teacher and as the football team’s offensive coordinator, according to the Riverwood Raiders website.

Riverwood Athletic Director Russell Gray said after the search and interview process, it was clear that Cahill was the right choice.

“He shares our vision for growing the Raider Football program from within the walls of Riverwood and beyond – in our Junior Raider Program, our feeder schools, and the greater Sandy Springs community,” Gray said.

Cahill has 30 years of teaching and coaching experience that includes serving at Lanier High School in Sugar Hill as offensive coordinator and at Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville. He held head coach and offensive coordinator positions at Cumming’s West Forsyth High School and at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School in Fayetteville. He has coached track and field, basketball, and lacrosse.

Cahill grew up in Harvey, North Dakota, where he played football, and basketball and ran track in high school. At North Dakota State he was a three-year starting wide receiver, helping the team secure four conference championships and two national championships. He started 44 consecutive games in college. He earned a Bachelor of Political Science from North Dakota State and a Master of Education from Grand Canyon University.

He has the distinction of being one of only two Americans picked to play and coach for the Finnish National Team in 1993.

“I’d like to thank Principal Smith, Athletic Director Gray, and the entire committee for putting their faith in me,” states Cahill. “I feel the possibilities are endless here at Riverwood with the people involved and the resources around us. Our program is looking forward to making the school and community proud of our actions, both on and off the field.”