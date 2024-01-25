The Super Bowl is just a few weeks, and who doesn’t love a good pimento cheese snack with their football? Boone’s has just the thing.

These house pimento cheese fritters from Boone’s have just the perfect amount of cheesy goodness to keep you satisfied during every quarter. The recipe comes from Executive Chef Jason Stern and are a signature favorite at the restaurant, which is situated looking over the Bobby Jones Golf Course.

Keep scrolling for the full recipe.

Boone’s House Pimento Cheese Fritters (Photo via Caren West PR)

Boone’s House Pimento Cheese Fritters Recipe:

Ingredients:

Pimento Cheese Ingredients:

1 lb sharp cheddar

8 oz pimentos or roasted red pepper

2 tbsp sweet paprika

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

2 pinches cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt

Fritter Ingredients:

2 cups flour

8 cups panko

12 eggs beaten

1/2 cup milk

Directions:

Pimento Cheese Directions:

Place half of the shredded cheese in a medium mixing bowl. Set aside the other half. To the bowl, add mayo, spices, and pimentos or minced red pepper. Mix vigorously with a wooden spoon. Add the reserved cheese and salt. Fold gently to incorporate.

Fritter Directions: