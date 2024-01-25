The Super Bowl is just a few weeks, and who doesn’t love a good pimento cheese snack with their football? Boone’s has just the thing.
These house pimento cheese fritters from Boone’s have just the perfect amount of cheesy goodness to keep you satisfied during every quarter. The recipe comes from Executive Chef Jason Stern and are a signature favorite at the restaurant, which is situated looking over the Bobby Jones Golf Course.
Keep scrolling for the full recipe.
Boone’s House Pimento Cheese Fritters Recipe:
Ingredients:
Pimento Cheese Ingredients:
- 1 lb sharp cheddar
- 8 oz pimentos or roasted red pepper
- 2 tbsp sweet paprika
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 2 pinches cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp salt
Fritter Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 8 cups panko
- 12 eggs beaten
- 1/2 cup milk
Directions:
Pimento Cheese Directions:
- Place half of the shredded cheese in a medium mixing bowl.
- Set aside the other half.
- To the bowl, add mayo, spices, and pimentos or minced red pepper.
- Mix vigorously with a wooden spoon.
- Add the reserved cheese and salt. Fold gently to incorporate.
Fritter Directions:
- Line a sheet tray with wax paper.
- Using a 2oz disher, scoop cheese and place on the tray.
- Freeze for two hours or until firm.
- Once frozen, prepare a breading station by placing the flour, panko, and eggs beaten with milk in separate mixing bowls.
- Take cheeseballs and dredge them in the flour. Tap them gently on the bowl to remove excess flour.
- Place in the egg wash and turn to coat evenly.
- Place in the panko and roll between hands to shape.
- Place back in the egg wash.
- Place back in the panko.
- Shape again and set aside on a fresh tray.
- Deep fry at 350 degrees for 2-4 minutes or until golden brown and warm throughout.