Credit: Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Atlanta-based burger chain Grindhouse Killer Burgers is expanding again. This time to Chattahoochee Avenue in the northwest Atlanta neighborhood of Underwood Hills.

Construction begins later this year on the former SunTrust Bank property at the corner of Chattahoochee and Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard just east of the Works complex and its food hall. The Underwood Hills location will also feature an adults-only, all-weather rooftop deck.

Until Grindhouse opens next year, people can find the burger joint’s food truck popping up at events and locations around Underwood Hills and Blandtown.

An early rendering of Grindhouse Burgers on Chattahoochee Avenue.

The Underwood Hills location marks the eighth Grindhouse Killer Burgers in Georgia, which started as a food stall inside Sweet Auburn Curb Market in 2009 in Downtown Atlanta. Grindhouse has since expanded to locations in Piedmont Heights, Brookhaven, Decatur, Grant Park, Athens, and two stalls at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The burger restaurant serves boozy milkshakes and thick burger patties topped with ingredients such as pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, and Texas-style chili.

Last year, Grindhouse owners Alex Brounstein and Johnny Farrow opened Breaker Breaker along the Eastside BeltLine trail on the edge of Reynoldstown. The vibe and menu resemble those of the seafood shacks found in many beach towns on the Gulf and East coasts. Led in the kitchen by Chef Maximilian Hines, the menu includes a variety of fast-casual seafood dishes like a blackened grouper sandwich, Gulf fish ceviche, and Dockside Poutine (fries topped with crab meat, Cajun gravy, and cheese curds).