Former UGA Bulldogs and Georgia high school football standout Terence Edwards was named head football coach by The Mount Vernon School Athletics. (The Mount Vernon School)

Mount Vernon School has announced the appointment of Terrence Edwards as its new head football coach.

Edwards most recently helped take Milton High School to a 2023 7A State Championship as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Before that he spent six years coaching at Pace Academy, serving as the wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator, according to a Mount Vernon Athletics press release.

“The momentum is building as we look to the future of our athletic program. In September the School announced our plans for a 10-acre expansion with the Let’s Do This Campaign and today’s announcement is another exciting step forward,” Head of School Kristy Lundstrom said in the release. “Coach Edwards brings both personal experience as a former professional athlete, and a proven commitment to fostering a team-first culture as a coach.”

Edwards was inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame on a first-ballot selection. As a star quarterback and defensive back, he won three state titles at Washington County High School playing as the team’s quarterback and as a defensive back. Playing for the University of Georgia, he became the all-time leading wide receiver in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

He played professionally with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL. He was inducted into Winnipeg’s Hall of Fame in 2017 after retiring in 2013.

Former UGA Football Coach Mark Richt said Edwards got his attention with his work ethic.

“He was raised right by his family who have a strong reputation for their character. As coaches, we were trying to treat the players like our sons – socially, emotionally, and academically. He wants the same from all of his players…to grow up and be great men,” Richt said in the press release.

Mount Vernon Athletic Director Brad Dehem said Mount Vernon Athletics was excited about the chance to extend the success of the football program after eight consecutive seasons of reaching the playoffs.

Mount Vernon School serves more than 1,250 students from preschool through grade 12 on a 40-acre campus in Sandy Springs.