Look for naan pizza, samosas, and other Indian street foods at Tandoori Pizza and Wings. Credit: Tandoori Pizza and Wings

Politan Row at Ashford Lane opens on Friday, Feb. 2., taking over the food hall space formerly occupied by the short-lived Hall at Ashford Lane, which suddenly vacated the Dunwoody complex last summer.

Politan Row includes nine restaurant stalls serving everything from soul food and birria to Vietnamese dishes and Italian fare. The food hall also features full-service restaurant Mamacita’s Cuban Cantina and a central bar, as well as cocktail lounge Okay Anny’s. Politan Row seats over 220 people and is open daily for lunch and dinner.

During its grand opening weekend, Politan Row at Ashford Lane will donate a portion of the proceeds to Dunwoody food pantry Malachi’s Storehouse and Atlanta restaurant nonprofit Giving Kitchen.

Check out the food and drink options at Politan Row at Ashford Lane below:

26 Thai

Owned by Niki Pattharakositkul, this stall serves a variety of Thai dishes.

Bucatini Ristorante

Owned by Luis and Maria Mendez, this stall features hand-pulled pasta dishes and other Italian fare.

Delilah’s Everyday Soul

Owned by Philadelphia chef and cookbook author Delana Reeves, this stall serves her popular fried chicken, mac and cheese, wings, and sandwiches with soul food sides like collard greens and cornbread. Oprah dubbed Reeves’s mac and cheese as the “best in the nation.”

Gekko

Owned by Jack Bai, look for hibachi bowls and ramen here.

Thai dumplings. Credit: 26 Thai

Master Pho

Owned by Thao Le, who also owns I Luv Pho, expect pho, bánh mì, and grilled Vietnamese dishes from this stall.

Pretty Little Tacos

Dunwoody becomes the second Creole-Mexican street taco stall from Michaela Merrick, who also operates out of Politan Row at Colony Square. The menu features birria tacos and tacos filled with oxtails, chicken, and shrimp.

Sheesh

Chefs Charlie Sunyapong and Paul Thai, the team behind Stäge Kitchen & Bar and Peche, serve Mediterranean dishes at this stall.

Birria tacos made with spicy, savory stewed meat. Tacos are dipped in birria broth known as consomme. Credit: Pretty Little Tacos

Smokehouse Q

Owned by Gregory Vivier, expect barbecue plates and sandwiches with traditional side dishes here.

Tandoori Pizza & Wings Co.

This becomes the second Politan Row location for Bhojanic chef Archna Becker. Expect naan pizzas, samosas, and other Indian street food dishes like chickpea-battered potato wedges here.

Mamacita’s Cuban Cantina

This full-service restaurant from Giby and Hoby Abreu is located in the back of the food hall and features Cuban dishes and sandwiches.

Okay Anny’s

Hidden within Politan Row at Ashford Lane, this cocktail lounge channels the vibe and bright, bold design aesthetic of the 1980s and 1990s. Expect cocktails like the Kamikaze, Colorado Bulldog, and takes on the Cosmo.

Last summer, Rough Draft broke the news of the Hall at Ashford Lane’s abrupt departure from the Dunwoody complex. The food hall was only open for two months before suddenly closing. Former employees of the Hall accused owner Jamal Malek Wilson of unpaid wages and dubious hiring practices.

It’s highly unlikely Politan Row will suffer the same fate at Ashford Lane. The Politan Group already operates a successful food hall at Colony Square in Midtown and will open a third location later this year in Peachtree Corners.

Credit: Politan Row at Ashford Lane