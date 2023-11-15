Okay Anny’s will have an vibe reminiscent of the 1980s and 1990s. (Photo: Politan Row at Ashford Lane)

Politan Row at Ashford Lane has announced details about Okay Anny’s, a cocktail experience that will transport guests back to 1989 with an atmosphere inspired by blockbuster sequel films Back to The Future 2, Ghostbusters 2, and Lethal Weapon 2.”

According to a release from Politan Row, “Okay Anny’s will combine the feel of a classic ‘80s fern bar vibe with a bright, bombastic ‘90s color palette — where guests should expect mirror blinds, vaporwave, and lots of colored acrylic.”

Both the music and the drinks will match the theme, with drinks such as Kamikazes and Colorado Bulldogs, the release said.

“It excites me to work with a defined, creative parameter that implores deeper exploration into an era that, despite producing enduringly popular drinks, is looked at as ‘low-brow’ in many cocktail bars,” Politan Row Director of Operations Benton Bourgeois said in the release. “At Okay Anny’s, we get to remember these fun drinks with a deeper profile of craft spirits and present them to a more adventurous consumer.”

Politan Row at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody is set to debut in January 2024 and will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, with regular activations and events. The Politan Row group took over after the sudden demise of The Hall at Ashford Lane in July.



Seven of the eateries are women-owned, and 100% of the food businesses are owned by women, people of color, or both.

With just over 220 seats, Politan Row at Ashford Lane will be the second-largest food hall in Metro Atlanta, second only to Politan Row at Colony Square. An estimated 100 jobs will be created between the food vendors, bars and food hall operations, company officials said..

The restaurants in the 17,000-square foot food hall will include 26 Thai, Bucatini Ristorante, Delilah’s Everyday Soul, Gekko, Mamacita’s Cuban Cantina, Master Pho, Pretty Little Tacos, Sheesh, Smokehouse Q, and Tandoori Pizza & Wings Co.