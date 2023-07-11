Time for Tuesday

July 11 — Westlake High School graduate Chris Eubanks, who recently texted a friend, “Grass is the stupidest surface to play tennis on,” beat the fifth seed yesterday and advanced to the Quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Eubanks faces No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev tomorrow.

🌞 Sunny and 91° today.

🏞️ The Chattahoochee River has reopened from Powers Island to all downstream sections of the park that were affected by E. coli contamination, but remains closed upstream from that point to the Chattahoochee Nature Center.

🚨 Atlanta police are investigating three separate homicides that happened on Sunday morning.

🗳️The DeKalb County Commission is expected to vote this morning on a nondiscrimination ordinance that includes sexual orientation and gender identity.

🏠 The East Lake Foundation has named Kivatah Castilla as its new director of development.

💸 The Atlanta City Council has added $12 million to its budget for street resurfacing and safety improvements.

🏫 U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins AJC education columnist Maureen Downey for a town hall on Mon., July 17 at 2 p.m. at Agnes Scott College.

ELSEWHERE

🇹🇷 At the NATO Summit in Lithuania, an about-face by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan seemed to advance the process of Sweden joining NATO.

⚠️ Across the world, including in opposite corners of the U.S., extreme heat and heavy flooding are wreaking havoc, with New York’s Hudson Valley seeing a once-in-a-thousand-year weather event, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

💊 Readers of a certain age will remember the fear they felt in 1982 when cyanide-laced Tylenol killed seven people. The incident led to the development of tamper-evident packaging. The only suspect, James Lewis, died on Sunday.

🕖 Today’s newsletter is ④ stories.

• Food hall employees allege malfeasance

• StoryCorps celebrates 20 years

• VaHi Books is two

AND

• Volunteer Opportunities

Have a good Prime Day,

Collin & Sammie

SPONSOR MESSAGE

The Hall at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody. (File)

1. Dunwoody food hall employees accuse owner of malfeasance regarding pay, hiring

A ROUGH DRAFT EXCLUSIVE

🔐 Former employees of the recently shuttered food hall, The Hall at Ashford Lane, are accusing its owner of failing to pay them and using vulnerable undocumented workers to keep the operation afloat.



Rough Draft interviewed seven former employees, some of whom were undocumented, who say that they are owed thousands of dollars in unpaid wages, and claim that the owner, Jamal Malek Wilson, has refused to answer phone calls or texts.



In a brief comment to Rough Draft on July 9, Wilson said, “All employees are being paid as we speak, as we had some financial difficulty.” However, as of yesterday, the employees interviewed by Rough Draft reported they had not received any funds, either via bank draft or check.



➡️ Cathy Cobbs has more on this exclusive story here.

Daniel Horowitz Garcia, regional manager for StoryCorps, outside the nonprofit’s office at the Atlanta History Center.

2. StoryCorps records America’s tales

📖 Outsiders may regularly describe StoryCorps as a giant oral history project capturing snapshots of American life in the 21st Century, but Daniel Horowitz Garcia doesn’t.

He says what StoryCorps does is right there in its name. It collects stories.

“At its best,” said Horowitz, who heads the nonprofit’s Atlanta office, “StoryCorps is two people who know each other having a conversation about something that’s important to them.”

➡️ StoryCorps is celebrating 20 years in business this year. Click here to learn more.

Virginia Highland Books.

3. Virginia Highlands Books celebrates two years as a community staple

FROM STACKS, A NEWSLETTER ABOUT BOOKS

📚 Located in the heart of Virginia Highland, between vibrant shops and restaurants on North Highland Avenue, Virginia Highland Books is the perfect neighborhood bookstore.

The quaint and sunny space is a dreamy home to a beautifully curated collection of books, ranging from classics to new releases, as well as puzzles, games, and stationery.

Even before it reached its two-year anniversary, Virginia Highland Books perfectly captured the eccentricity of Atlanta.

💗 Take a look inside the bookstore here.

➡ Want a monthly newsletter about Atlanta’s literary scene? Subscribe to Stacks.

SPONSOR MESSAGE

Photo via Hands On Atlanta.

4. Volunteer Opportunities

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HANDS ON ATLANTA

🥗 Food Pantry Distribution: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul needs volunteers on Fri., July 14, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. to help with food pantry distribution in Chamblee.

🚲 Bike Volunteer Valet: Freedom Farmers Market at The Carter Center needs a volunteer bike valet this Sat., July 15, from 8 a.m.-noon.

🪴 Get Your Hands Dirty: Truly Living Well needs volunteers to help with basic farm chores – mulching, weeding, working compost – on Sat., July 15, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its southwest Atlanta farm (pictured).