Tin Pin Game Bar opens Feb. 26 at Avenue East Cobb. Credit: Brandon John Amato

Tin Pin Game Bar and Battle and Brew open today in Cobb County. Tin Pin Game Bar, from the team behind Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, opens at Avenue East Cobb. The second location of gaming and entertainment restaurant Battle and Brew opens at Battery Atlanta. Both game bars serve food, cocktails, and beer.

Tin Lizzy’s tacos and margaritas are served at Tin Pin Game Bar. Credit: Brandon John Amato

Tin Pin Game Bar at Avenue East Cobb

Located beside Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, Tin Pin Game Bar features old-school arcade games like Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Galaga. The game bar also includes several pinball machines with games such as the Mandalorian, Godzilla, and the latest Venom version.

People can order Tin Lizzy’s full menu of tacos, quesadillas, margaritas, and other dishes created exclusively for Tin Pin.

Southern Proper Hospitality, the group behind Tin Lizzy’s, own Big Ketch Saltwater Grill, The Blind Pig Parlour Bar, Gypsy Kitchen, The Southern Gentleman, Chido and Padre’s, Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails, and Ocean and Acre. Last year, Southern Proper closed the longtime Grant Park location of Tin Lizzy’s after 14 years on Memorial Drive.

Battle and Brew gaming restaurant opens at Battery Atlanta Feb. 26. Credit: Battle and Brew

Battle and Brew at Battery Atlanta

Battery Atlanta becomes the second location of the Sandy Springs-based gaming restaurant and bar.

Located beside Ph’east food hall, Battle and Brew features a full bar and restaurant serving pub food, beer, and cocktails. There are 70 gaming screens, 40 game consoles, and a dedicated PC battle arena, as well as dozens of TVs for streaming movies and games. It’s also likely the Battery location will host weekly trivia nights, weekend brunch, and e-sports tournaments.

Battle and Brew first opened in Marietta in 2005, before moving to its present location on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs ten years ago. Described as a “geek bar”, Battle and Brew centers entertainment around video game culture, science fiction and fantasy, and role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons.