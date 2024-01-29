Erin Grable doesn’t just lace up her shoes- she’s the playmaker behind a game-changing strategy that blends community, passion, and social impact on Atlanta’s soccer field. Since 2016, she’s been the driving force for positive community impact with Soccer in the Streets (SITS) and uniting a diverse team of enthusiasts, building a legacy that extends far beyond the pitch. And now, in 2024 she is putting together a co-ed AEC/CRE Footy Community League, partnering with Soccer in the Streets.

“Soccer has been a constant in my life and it has always been more than just a game; it’s been a presence on the sidelines of my life, especially here in Atlanta” says Erin. “Sanjay Patel and the Soccer on the Streets team have transformed the game, making it more accessible and spreading awareness throughout the city. I find joy in seeing people embrace soccer, a sport I’ve loved, watched, and played for years.”

“What truly inspires me is the fusion of being active, doing good, and networking, a trifecta that sets Soccer on the Streets apart.” She says.

The prospect of the US soccer headquarters moving to Atlanta is a game-changer for the city. The decision underscores the vibrant soccer culture here, with a passionate fan base, a state-of-the-art stadium, and accessibility that sets Atlanta apart. The upcoming Super Bowl and the presence of renowned teams like Atlanta United are propelling soccer into the spotlight, transforming the city into a destination for soccer enthusiasts.

“Erin has been an amazing supporter and friend of Soccer in the Streets since 2016 when she helped start one of the first adult leagues at Five Points Station through her involvement with ULI.” says Sanjay Patel, SITS Director of Strategic Projects. “It’s a credit that she is still involved today through her passion for community and soccer.”

A summer camp of empowerment

Erin coaches at the ‘Girls with Goals’ Summer Camp, empowering young female players both on and off the field. Created to give these young women a boost and provide mentorship, the camp breaks down barriers and provides opportunities for women in male-dominated careers, offering guidance, guest speakers, and soft skill education. “There is a lot of potential with these group of young women,” Erin says, “Not only are these girls good with their feet, but we may have some future Engineers and Project Managers on our hands!”

Erin Grable and participants at the ‘Girls with Goals’ Summer Camp (courtesy of Soccer in the Streets)

Teamwork makes the dream work

In the beginning of 2023, Erin co-created and captained an AEC League team (a blend of colleagues from the architecture, engineering, and construction industries), focusing on teamwork, recruitment, and player outreach. “As I anticipate the growth of the AEC Soccer League, I envision more teams and increased diversity. With each game, we aim to foster fellowship, both on and off the field, creating lasting connections among industry professionals.”

Uniting for COPA

She led her sponsored team in the COPA United Tournament from 2021 to 2023, celebrating diversity and community during Hispanic Heritage Month. The annual tournament supporting Hispanic and Latino scholarships, exemplifies the power of soccer in making a positive impact. It not only raises funds but also serves as a platform for teams to bond, promote their companies, and engage with the community. It’s a testament to how soccer can transcend boundaries and contribute to social causes, creating a sense of purpose beyond the game.

A legacy of love and soccer

Erin combines passion with a genuine desire to impact the community, one soccer field and one young athlete at a time.

Reflecting on the growth and potential shifts in soccer culture, “I am hopeful for a broader acceptance and appreciation of the sport in Atlanta and in the United States,” she says. Soccer’s ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds, ages, and genders is a unique quality that sets it apart. “As the game continues to evolve and gain popularity, I look forward to witnessing Atlanta emerge as a soccer hub, not just for the avid fans but for everyone seeking a sense of community and connection.”

You can register an AEC/CRE league and help fund free soccer for kids across Atlanta here.