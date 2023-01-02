The Atlanta Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that left three people wounded, as well as arresting drag racers who got caught on the CSX railroad tracks.

Here are the reports on each incident:

On Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., officers were alerted to a 17-year-old male who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street. The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates this could be the result of New Year’s celebratory gunfire from another location.

Then at around 12:45 a.m., officers were alerted to an adult male who appeared to have been struck by a bullet in the area of 74 Alabama Street. The male was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates this could be the result of celebratory gunfire.

At around 1:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 2396 Hill Street. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and several others were outside shooting into the air when someone accidentally shot the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was listed in stable condition. No one would advise who accidentally shot the victim and the victim did not want to prosecute as it was an accidental incident. At this time, the investigation continues.

On Jan. 2 at around 3:45 a.m., Zone 2 officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on two vehicles they observed laying drag near the location of 1370 Hills Place NW. Both vehicles fled from units which resulted in one of the vehicles getting stuck on the CSX railroad tracks. Both occupants of that vehicle attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody by officers. Names and arrest charges are pending at this time.