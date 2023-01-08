Eraclio Vega Renteria (SSPD)

The Sandy Springs Police Department asked the public to share any information about a 38-year-old man who is wanted for child molestation, rape and influencing witness charges.

Eraclio Vega Renteria, 38, is being sought on five counts of child molestation, two counts of rape, and one count each of aggravated sodomy and influencing witness.

Renteria is 5 foot, 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Police Department.

Anyone with information about Renteria or who sees him is asked to call 911 or contact case Detective C. Needham at 770-551-2563.