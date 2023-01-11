Local residents can explore career possibilities at Sandy Springs City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Sandy Springs Connects!, which brings jobseekers together with the thriving business community.
Employers from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses in fields from healthcare to retail will meet with potential employees at the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at 1 Galambos Way.
The job fair emphasizes positions and careers with great benefits and upward mobility. Starting positions will be among the opportunities.
Jobseekers can register online for the job fair or ask questions. More information can be found on the Sandy Springs Connects web page.
Four of the 30 companies participating in Sandy Springs Connects! include:
Northside Hospital
- Environmental Services Support Tech (full-time, entry-level) – starts at $15/hour; increases with years of experience
- Security Officer (full-time) – starts at $15/hour; increases with years of experience
Graphic Packaging International
- Credit Analyst (full-time)
- Accounting Specialist (full-time)
- Transportation Management Specialist (full-time)
- Shipping/ Receiving Assistant (full-time, in Marietta)
Symphona
- Bookkeeper (full-time, hybrid)
- Payroll Specialist (full-time, hybrid)
- Audit Manager (full-time)
- Senior Auditor (full-time)
- Staff Auditor (full-time)
- Senior Tax Accountant (full-time)
- Staff Tax Accountant (full-time)
- Tax Manager (full-time)
- IT Level I Tech (full-time, entry-level)
- IT Level II Tech (full-time, hybrid)
- Systems Engineer (full-time)
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
- Cashier – starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Environmental Services Technician: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Financial Counselor: Starts at $16.72 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Food Services Attendant: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Maintenance Tech: Starts at $21.11 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Patient Care Specialist: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Patient Safety Sitter: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Patient Transporter: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Registration Associates: Starts at $16.72 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Rehabilitation Aide: Starts at $18.23 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Scheduler: Starts at $16.72 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Security Officer: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Supply Chain Tech/Courier: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Support Technician: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience
- Transportation Associate: $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience
Sandy Springs Connects! is a partnership between the City of Sandy Springs, the Community Assistance Center (CAC), and Goodwill of North Georgia.