Sandy Springs City Hall at 1 Galambos Way at City Springs. Credit: Bob Pepalis

Local residents can explore career possibilities at Sandy Springs City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Sandy Springs Connects!, which brings jobseekers together with the thriving business community.

Employers from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses in fields from healthcare to retail will meet with potential employees at the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at 1 Galambos Way.

The job fair emphasizes positions and careers with great benefits and upward mobility. Starting positions will be among the opportunities.

Jobseekers can register online for the job fair or ask questions. More information can be found on the Sandy Springs Connects web page.

Four of the 30 companies participating in Sandy Springs Connects! include:

Northside Hospital

Environmental Services Support Tech (full-time, entry-level) – starts at $15/hour; increases with years of experience

Security Officer (full-time) – starts at $15/hour; increases with years of experience

Graphic Packaging International

Credit Analyst (full-time)

Accounting Specialist (full-time)

Transportation Management Specialist (full-time)

Shipping/ Receiving Assistant (full-time, in Marietta)

Symphona

Bookkeeper (full-time, hybrid)

Payroll Specialist (full-time, hybrid)

Audit Manager (full-time)

Senior Auditor (full-time)

Staff Auditor (full-time)

Senior Tax Accountant (full-time)

Staff Tax Accountant (full-time)

Tax Manager (full-time)

IT Level I Tech (full-time, entry-level)

IT Level II Tech (full-time, hybrid)

Systems Engineer (full-time)

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Cashier – starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience

Environmental Services Technician: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience

Financial Counselor: Starts at $16.72 per hour; increases with years of experience

Food Services Attendant: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience

Maintenance Tech: Starts at $21.11 per hour; increases with years of experience

Patient Care Specialist: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience

Patient Safety Sitter: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience

Patient Transporter: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience

Registration Associates: Starts at $16.72 per hour; increases with years of experience

Rehabilitation Aide: Starts at $18.23 per hour; increases with years of experience

Scheduler: Starts at $16.72 per hour; increases with years of experience

Security Officer: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience

Supply Chain Tech/Courier: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience

Support Technician: Starts at $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience

Transportation Associate: $15.45 per hour; increases with years of experience

Sandy Springs Connects! is a partnership between the City of Sandy Springs, the Community Assistance Center (CAC), and Goodwill of North Georgia.