Artist Brandon Campbell in his home studio, photographed by Isadora Pennington

Bold geometric shapes, clean and sharp lines, and contrasting color palettes are all characteristics that define the mid-century modern illustration style, also sometimes referred to as ‘mid-mod.’ With origins that can be traced back to the Bauhaus and International styles that rose to popularity in the early 20th century, this style of illustration is steeped in nostalgia. And for local illustrator and designer Brandon Campbell it’s home.

“I think I’m pretty heavily influenced by midcentury and even 70s and 80s editorial illustration and cartoon illustration,” said Campbell. His illustrations have an undeniable appeal, with jaunty lines laid atop striking blocks of color that have been confidently laid out on the page. The subject matter is often buildings, homes, street scenes, musicians, and portraits. His process videos which he shares on Instagram have amassed him an impressive online following.

Brandon Campbell working on an illustration of Oakland Cemetery, photographed by Isadora Pennington

Today, mid-century modern design is commonly seen in home and interior design, while the appreciation of mid-century illustration remains somewhat of a niche interest. But for many of us this style is reminiscent of the backgrounds of the Mel Blanc cartoons we grew up with and advertisements that appeared in magazines and newspapers. “I never realized how much my natural drawing style is already visibly influenced by some classic children’s book artists and Disney artists until I got more into drawing,” said Campbell as he pulled books from his shelf to show me the artists whose work inspires his own.

Campbell cites the work of Bill Waterson who created Calvin and Hobbs, Jim Flora whose art often was seen on the covers on VCA Records, and The Provensons who illustrated children’s books as some of his biggest inspirations. As a child Campbell was not only influenced by the illustrations he saw on television but also by his late father, Jim Campbell, who was an illustrator and heavily involved in the illustration community in Westport, Connecticut. “That was such a huge part of my childhood, being around working commercial artists, and going to the art supply store every couple of days,” recalled Campbell. “He would give pointers and correct bad habits, and I think it was mostly just being around his studio while he was working and being around the art.”

Campbell made his way to Atlanta by way of Brooklyn where he attended SUNY Purchase for design, later teaching at the same school for several years. It’s there that he met his wife Nicole and gained the skills needed to land a job as a senior designer for Comedy Central in New York City. Eventually they decided that it was time to relocate and leave the Northeast, preferring a warmer climate somewhere south of the Mason Dixon line.

Though he had no job lined up when they moved, they chose Atlanta because of the broadcast industry here, with media powerhouses such as CNN, Turner Broadcasting, and Adult Swim that call the city home. He and his wife landed in Decatur and until recently he was employed at CNN where he worked on original series and documentaries. “It was like creative marketing,” Campbell explained. “It would be key art for television series, some motion graphics for on-air promos, show logos, that kind of stuff.” In the last months of 2022 a merger at CNN led to Campbell taking the leap to freelance art and design. While daunting, he is eager to take on the challenge.

“As far as traditional pen and ink drawing I am really getting back into illustration and developing my style. I think because there was this long stretch of just really getting into graphic design I sort of let my illustration and drawing take a backseat,” said Campbell. “Now I’ve sort of reversed it; I am still a designer and I think design plays a pretty big role in my illustration but I would consider myself an illustrator primarily.”

Illustrations by Brandon Campbell

When asked about his process and how much planning he does before starting an illustration, Campbell revealed that he actually prefers to jump headfirst into his drawings. He says it’s akin to learning to skateboard: the more comfortable you are with trying and failing the faster you learn.

“I don’t like sketching in pencil. I don’t like doing any kind of real preparation or under-sketch,” said Campbell. “I like to just dive in without a net. I find that by doing that the work will have a more spontaneous energy to it. The work will tend to improve faster because of that risk-taking. Sure there will be drawings that end up torn up and in the garbage but in a sense that is the sketch… and if I screw it up then I will just try it again.”

“It’s exciting to draw without the safety net of the sketch,” he continued. “It’s exciting to do anything without the guarantee of success, I think.”

This methodology has served Campbell well and lends itself to the mid-mod style which embraces a simplicity of form and line without shying away from what he calls “wonky lines.” He prefers to work with a limited selection of tools, mostly leaning towards Pilot Prera fountain pens and Tombow Dual brush pens. He believes it opens up his creativity when he only has three or four colors to choose from, and that having too many tools at his disposal can overcomplicate the process and cause him to stagnate.

Prints by Brandon Campbell, photographed by Isadora Pennington

These days, Campbell is exploring outlets for his artwork that include prints and posters, with his original illustrations often selling quickly when posted on his website. His artwork has been featured in advertisements for restaurants, film festivals, events, and more. Campbell has begun making the rounds of art festivals in the city and recently joined the Atlanta Urban Sketchers group which brings artists together to create works on location at places such as Oakland Cemetery. He hopes that the future will hold more opportunities for expansion into children’s book illustration, drawings of mid-century homes, and more partnerships with businesses and organizations.

