The interior of CNN Center. (Courtesy CNN)

CNN is moving out of CNN Center this year where for decades the cable channel existed as a Downtown Atlanta landmark.

Most of CNN’s weekday anchors have relocated to Washington, D.C. or New York, but digital and CNN International operations are still located at the downtown building, Associated Press reported. The staff will relocate to renovated spaces at the 30-acre Turner Techwood campus in Midtown. Cartoon Network and Turner Classic Movies are also based at the Techwood campus.

CNN’s previous owner, AT&T, sold the CNN Center in 2021 to Florida-based real estate companies CP Group and Rialto Capital for about $164 million. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported neither company has said how CNN’s move will impact other tenants and the food court.

In December, CNN announced layoffs and cuts to original programming. The cost-cutting measures followed the merger of WarnerMedia, which included AT&T, with Discovery Communications. Warner Bros. Discovery is now CNN’s owner.

Ted Turner founded CNN in 1980 at the Midtown campus. He moved CNN downtown in 1987 to what was then known as the Omni where for years it was a news and entertainment leader and also a popular tourist spot.

Protests and rallies were common at the CNN Center because it provided a chance for international media coverage.

Workers clean up the defaced CNN logo outside CNN Center in Downtown in 2020. (Photo courtesy CBS46)

On May 29, 2020, days after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, thousands gathered downtown for a Rally for Justice. The peaceful march from Centennial Park to the State Capitol turned violent after some people split off from the main group to protest outside CNN Center and to block Centennial Olympic Drive.