Riverwood International Charter School will honor three alumni as part of the Riverwood Distinguished Alumni Program on Jan. 27.

Courtenay Collins

Established in March 2022, the program is designed to recognize outstanding alumni who have established themselves professionally and have brought honor to the school through their achievements, according to a news release from the school. The school will honor the trio at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The three honorees are Courtenay Collins, Bobby Rosenbloum and Gabriel Sterling.

Honorees are chosen who are nationally recognized as leaders in their respective fields and represent a variety of sectors, including government or public service, business, and the arts. These alumni represent the best of Riverwood through their accomplishments, selfless public service or devotion to their craft, and a lifelong commitment to excellence.

“Riverwood has a long history of distinguished alumni who have graced our hallways and then gone on to make significant contributions nationwide. These individuals bring much-deserved attention for their accomplishments to our school, community, and country,” Riverwood Principal Kindra Smith, a founding member of the Distinguished Alumni Program, said in the release.

Courtenay Collins (1980), actor

Courtenay Collins (1980 graduate) is a Broadway and Atlanta-based actor. Her credits include playing Christine Daaeì on the National/International tour of “Phantom of the Opera”.

She originated the role of Mrs. Greene in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, “The Prom”. She graduated from The Juilliard School of Drama and Converse College.

Bobby Rosenbloum (1987), entertainment counsel

Bobby Rosenbloum

Bobby Rosenbloum (1987 graduate) is the chairman of the Global Entertainment & Media Practice for Greenberg Traurig, LLP. His practice focuses on transactional entertainment matters in the music industry and intellectual property counseling. In addition to serving as the Deputy General Counsel of the Recording Academy, the Latin Recording Academy, and the GRAMMY Museum, he serves as entertainment counsel for leading technology companies, online music service providers, digital fitness platforms, online gaming companies, social media platforms, recording artists, producers, songwriters, and executives.

Gabriel Sterling (1988), public servant

Gabriel Sterling (1988 graduate) is nationally renowned for his attention to voter laws and integrity. The Georgia Secretary of State appointed Sterling as the Chief Operating Officer of the Secretary of State’s office in 2018. He became an independent contractor in November 2019 and worked to roll out new voting machines for the critical 2020 Georgia state elections. He served as campaign manager for Charlie Norwood in his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994. In 1998, Sterling ran for the Georgia House of Representatives in District 43. Sterling was elected to the Sandy Springs City Council, taking office in 2011, and served six years.