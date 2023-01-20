According to a press release, the JF&CS aims to shift from a counseling-based model to a “whole-child holistic approach” supporting both the child and the family.

Jewish Family & Career Services (JF&CS) of Atlanta will host a free webinar about Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) on Friday.

The workshop comes from the Horwitz-Zusman Child & Family Center, which focuses on youth and family mental health services, and will be led by three mental professionals, according to a press release.

The virtual workshop is called “ADHD: A Closer Look” and features pediatric neurologist Dr. Howard Schub, executive functioning coach Dr. Marlena Reese, and certified parent coach Cari Newman.

According to a press release, over the past two years the JF&CS has added 15 therapists to its staff and aims to shift from a counseling-based model to a “whole-child holistic approach” supporting both the child and the family. Schub, who is one of the experts who will be present at the webinar, also serves as the center’s new child neurologist.

The workshop is free and will take place on Jan. 20 starting at noon. Interested participants can register online here. More information about all three specialists can also be found online.