An Atlanta Police vehicle was set on fire outside Hard Rock Cafe in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday night. (Image courtesy of WSB)

A demonstration over the shooting of a protester last week at the site of a public safety training facility turned violent this evening in Downtown Atlanta.

A police car was burned outside the Hard Rock Cafe and windows were broken along Peachtree Street, according to reports from the scene.

During a press conference just before 9 p.m., APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said six arrests had been made.

Mayor Andre Dickens praised the quick action of the police and its partners.

An advisory posted on the Atlanta Police Department Facebook page.

“We will not tolerate violence or property destruction,” Dickens said.

The mayor had a message for the protesters, some of which Dickens said were carrying explosives.

“We will find you, we will arrest you, and you will be held accountable,” Dickens said, noting the many of the protesters were not from Atlanta or the state. “These individuals meant harm to people and property.”

Protesters had gathered at 5 p.m at Underground Atlanta to voice their opposition to the training facility – nicknamed “Cop City” by opponents – and the death of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, who was fatally shot by a state trooper at the project’s site in South DeKalb County.

Protests were planned around the country in response to the shooting of Teran.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.