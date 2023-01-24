The two parcels outlined in red would be combined with 8475 Roswell Road for the city’s fleet maintenance and fueling facility. (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs City Council approved the purchase of two small lots adjacent to property the city already owns on Roswell Road for a new fleet maintenance facility at its Jan. 23 meeting.

The property consists of two landlocked parcels approximately 0.55 behind what used to be the Crown Filling Station at 8475 Roswell Road, which the city already owns. The city attorney was approached by an attorney representing the owners of the two parcels.

“Our proposal is to assemble these two lots into our existing lot at 8475 so that we can have the additional space for our fleet maintenance and fueling facility,” Freeman said.

The fleet facility is temporarily located on Hilderbrand Drive. Moving the facility north will make it more readily available to the Sandy Springs Police Department, which is the largest portion of the city’s fleet pool.

The total purchase price was $115,000.

The city will need to rezone one of the parcels to enable assembling the three parcels, she said.