With the seasons set to change just over a month from now, the Dunwoody Garden Club has announced that it will be hosting its annual Swing Into Spring event on April 25, 2023.

The annual fundraiser will be once again taking place at Dunwoody United Methodist Fellowship Hall for another year, and will be offering attendees a variety of activities to take part in.

The Swing Into Spring event will feature a silent auction, with the proceeds going towards the Dunwoody Garden Club’s numerous projects around the local community.

Among the silent auction items this year are gift certificates to different local businesses, beautiful plants, autographed books, local artwork and more.

A luncheon will be held at the event, which will be serving guests a light breakfast consisting of bagels and coffee, in addition to a lunch at noon.

For entertainment, attendees that are interested in gorgeous garments will get the chance to watch an eye-catching fashion show. The show will be put on by women’s apparel store Chico’s, offering spring-inspired looks for everyone watching.

As well, the fundraising event also plans to set up tables so that attendees can play various fun-filled card and tabletop games — including bridge, mahjong, etc. — with one another.

The Dunwoody Garden Club says that the support from the event helps the club to work with other organizations to beautify, maintain and grow Dunwoody and the surrounding areas. It also assists the club with community outreach projects that support seniors, veterans, people in need and the Georgia Regional Hospital.

Tickets for the event are $30 each, and a printable ticket order form can be found here. After the form is filled out, it can be mailed alongside of a check directly to the Dunwoody Garden Club.