To assist Atlanta’s taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be making staff available over the weekend.

“We’re very excited to offer these additional hours to help people get the services they need because we understand some can’t visit us during the week,” said acting IRS commissioner Doug O’Donnell.

The IRS will be holding special Saturday hours on Feb. 11, March 11, April 8 and May 13 at the Atlanta Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC), which is located at 401 W. Peachtree St. NW.

The center will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and appointments are not necessary.

The weekend hours are being made available as part of the IRS’s larger effort to help people during the filing season.

All walk-in services that are routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments, will be available. These services may include:

Questions about a tax bill or an IRS audit or help resolving a tax problem

Taxpayer Advocate Services

Information on local free tax preparation options

For those individuals seeking assistance in person, the IRS is asking individuals to come prepared with the following documents:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question

“As always, we encourage everyone to first check online for information about these special openings before traveling to an office. They may even find an online resource to resolve their tax concern,” O’Donnell said.

Online resources:

Additional tax return preparation options:

Eligible individuals or families can get free help preparing their tax return at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887.

To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2022 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish.

MilTax, a Department of Defense program, offers free return preparation software and electronic filing for federal tax returns and up to three state income tax returns. It’s available for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.

For more information about the special hours, click here.