7 Stages performed “What Are You?” on the Southside Trail at the tunnel under McDonough Boulevard during last year’s Art on the BeltLine. Credit: Erin Sintos.

Art on the Atlanta BeltLine will continue to offer its 12-miles of art exhibitions along the corridor after recently receiving $75,000 in grant funds.

“People have come to expect a rich arts and culture experience when on the Atlanta BeltLine,” said Clyde Higgs, president and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine, Inc, in a press release. “Support from the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) continues to elevate Atlanta’s stature in the art world and supports the local arts economy.”

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs awarded $50,000 to the exhibition from its Municipal Support for the Arts program. The NEA approved a Grants for Arts Projects award in the amount of $25,000.

“The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs has supported the Art on the Beltline program since its inception and is pleased that a community partner can expand opportunities for Atlanta’s talented artists community,” said Camille Love, executive director for the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Art on the Atlanta BeltLine is the largest outdoor, temporary exhibition in the south.

The $75,000 in grant funding will directly support the art exhibition along 12 miles and in 20 communities surrounding the corridor.

“The NEA is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Projects such as Art on the Atlanta BeltLine strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

The exhibition represents artists from across Atlanta, the nation and the world. The exhibit features a variety of mediums, including sculpture, murals, dance, music, theater, photography, fashion and film.

“We are grateful for the generous support of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the NEA,” said Atlanta BeltLine Partnership executive director Rob Brawner. “The public-private partnerships bring the Atlanta BeltLine vision to life by providing access to art for everyone through Art on the Atlanta BeltLine.”

For more information, click here.