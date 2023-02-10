The Dunwoody Homeowners Association Farmers Market returns with winter hours starting tomorrow, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Brook Run Park.

The market will feature 35+ weekly vendors and an artisan market for those who want to “shop local.”

For vendors who don’t have anyone to staff a booth, the DHA Farmers Market now has a market pantry program, which allows vendors to drop your product off in the morning and the DHA staff will sample your product and sell it in a communal booth. The cost is $50 plus card charges,

The winter market will continue on Saturdays until April 29.

See a list of all the vendors and get updates at dhafarmersmarket.com.