In 2022, Illumine welcomed more than 6,000 visitors to the historic cemetery. Credit: Oakland Cemetery

Local artists, craft cocktails and live music will fill the 172-year-old Oakland Cemetery this spring as the Historic Oakland Foundation hosts its annual after-dark event.

“We’re so excited for the return of this signature event this year with a theme close to our hearts: trees,” said Sandy White, Historic Oakland Foundation’s director of adult programming.

Illumine will take place on the weekend of April 27 to 30 and May 4 to 7 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

This year’s event will quite literally shine a light on Oakland’s arboretum, showcasing its historic oak trees, tropical specimens and towering magnolias.

“This year’s event, which encompasses Arbor Day, will light up our canopy and celebrate these historic specimens from root to crown,” said White.

Illumine 2023 will use innovative lighting, art installations and music to highlight Oakland’s unique trees and their environmental, historical, social and cultural significance.

Credit: Oakland Cemetery

“Whether it’s the historic natural markers in the African American burial grounds or the flowering trees in an homage to Augusta National near Bobby Jones’ grave, the trees on Oakland’s grounds have always been imbued with symbolic and sacred meaning,” said White.

During the event, new sections and history of the cemetery will be open for attendees to explore. The event will also feature local artists, live music, craft cocktails and an Oakland pop-up shop.

Tickets are $20 or $15 for students and seniors. All proceeds from Illumine 2023 will support Historic Oakland Foundation’s mission to preserve, restore, enhance and share Oakland Cemetery in partnership with the City of Atlanta.

For more information, click here.