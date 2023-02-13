North Fulton Master Gardeners (NFMG) are helping local residents brush up on their gardening tactics ahead of the growing season.

The gardening club is partnering with the University of Georgia (UGA) Extension to offer a five-part virtual gardening education series.

Beginning on March 5, NFMG volunteers will lead free, virtual horticulture education sessions. All volunteers receive training and certification from UGA cooperative extension.

The NFMG 2023 Gardening Lecture Series includes the following five sessions:

Walk in the woods with spring wildflowers

On March 5 at 2:00 p.m., North Fulton master gardeners Carole MacMullan and Judy Peacock will discuss a variety of spring wildflowers. This session will include when to observe peak blooming, growth requirements and tips on local places to experience wildflowers.

An introduction to growing figs in the southeast

On March 12 at 2:00 p.m., North Fulton master gardener Ian Matthes will cover basic information about figs. Matthes has over a 100 varieties of fig trees in his home garden. This session will include information on origins, propagation, growing tips and information on varieties that are commonly found in the south.

Insect allies: Predators and parasitoids in the garden

On March 19 at 2:00 p.m., Fulton County extension agent and entomologist Gabrielle LaTora will cover common insect predators in the garden and easy ways to conserve them.

Ferns of the southeast

On March 26 at 2:00 p.m., North Fulton master gardener Donna Whitesel will share all about ferns and how to grow them.

Annual and perennial plants for water gardens

On April 2 at 2:00 p.m., North Fulton master gardener Robin Pollack will discuss the best annuals and perennial plants to choose for water gardens.

All five sessions will be available on Zoom and Facebook Live, with recordings available on the group’s YouTube page. To register for one or all of the upcoming sessions, click here. For more information, click here.