The Callanwolde Fine Arts Center has announced the music artist lineup for its 2023 Spring Concert Series.

The concert series is an annual event that showcases up-and-coming R&B, blues, soul and folk musicians. It takes place in Callanwolde’s outdoor amphitheater, which allows concertgoers to enjoy live tunes in a more relaxed and intimate listening setting.

This year’s event will kick off with alternative, indie folk band Certainly So on March 31. The Alabama-based group formed back in 2019, and their music is inspired by the likes of The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Vampire Weekend and more.

On April 14, East Atlanta’s own Dwayne Shivers will be performing. The folk ensemble was started by songwriter and ATL Collective co-founder Micah Dalton, with the group putting out an EP and numerous singles before releasing their debut album Buffered & Blest in 2019.

Returning to Callanwolde’s music venue again is Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics. The band plays a mix of funk, Southern Soul, Motown and R&B, and they are slated to perform on April 28.

Finally, on May 12, Luke Winslow-King will be closing out the event. The New Orleans-based guitarist performs a wide-ranging mixture of genres, including delta blues, folk, traditional jazz, as well as roots rock and roll.

The Spring Concert Series was started by Callanwolde back in 2021. While other concert venues were forced to shut down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit community arts centre was able to take advantage of its outdoor amphitheater to provide a safe place for attendees to experience live music.

This year’s concert series will be the third one in a row hosted by Callanwolde. Attendees of the event are once again encouraged to bring in outside food and beverages, the nonprofit says.

Tickets for Certainly So, Dwayne Shivers, Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics and Luke Winslow-King are all available for purchase online.

For more information on the concert series, click here.