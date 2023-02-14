Applications are now open for USA Basketball’s youth camps in Atlanta, Houston, Pittsburgh and Omaha.

Gold Camps focus on fundamental skill development for youth under 16 through station work, group drills and competition.

Instruction is led by licensed coaches and follows a curriculum set by 10-time gold medal winning coach, Don Showalter.

Camp participants will train and receive coaching to improve their skills and game play. They will regularly compete with and against top talent from across the country.

To be eligible for the camps, athletes must have be in sixth, seventh or eighth grade as of Oct. 1, 2022. Applicants cannot be older than 16.

The first pair of Gold Camps are set for Memorial Day weekend at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta.

The girls’ camp will be May 27 to 28 with the boy’s session to follow on May 28 to 29.

The second set of camps occur in Houston on June 16 to 17 (boys) and June 17 to 18 (girls) at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory.

The program then heads to Pittsburgh for two extended camps on August 10 to 11 (girls) and August 12 to 13 (boys) at Mt. Lebanon High School.

The final stop is in Omaha, Nebraska, with the boys from Sept. 2 to 3 and the girls Sept. 3 to 4 at the Omaha Sports Academy.

Athletes interested in attending a camp must submit an application. If selected, the cost to register for Atlanta, Houston and Omaha is $185. Registration includes one meal and Nike/USA Basketball jersey, shorts and backpack.

The Pittsburgh Gold Camp is $265 per camper and includes more court time, three meals, extra USA Basketball gear, a player report card and a guest off-court presentation.

USA Basketball staff will review all submitted applications and reply to each submission. Applications will be approved on a rolling basis through the deadline or as capacity permits. For more information, click here.